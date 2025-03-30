These Samsung Galaxy phones with 'Awesome Intelligence' globally available

Sunday March 30, 2025 6:18 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The latest Galaxy A series brings users Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered features. (Image: Samsung Electronics)]

Seoul: Samsung Electronics has announced the global availability of Galaxy A series phones featuring Awesome Intelligence – a comprehensive and intuitive mobile AI experience.

In a statement released on March 26, 2025, Samsung said the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G, the phones that come with 'Awesome Intelligence' are now globally available for sale.

First phones with Awesome Intelligence

This is the first Galaxy A series to feature Awesome Intelligence – a comprehensive and intuitive mobile AI experience that offers powerful and fun AI-powered tools for easy search and amazing visual experiences.

“As Samsung continues to lead the way in mobile AI, we are committed to bringing its power to even more users, providing new ways to explore and capture the world around them through Awesome Intelligence,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With the launch of the new Galaxy A series, we look forward to more people benefitting from smart and fun mobile experiences that unleash their creativity, all while ensuring the security and reliability users expect from us”, Roh added.

New Features

The latest Galaxy A series brings users Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered features.

Enhanced Circle to Search with Google offers a seamless way to find answers, enabling users to instantly bring information to their fingertips with a simple gesture.

With Object Eraser, users can easily remove unwanted elements from photos for a cleaner, more polished look.

For those who enjoy customizing their photos even further, Filters can create unique effects inspired by their favorite images.

Available only on Galaxy A56 5G within the Galaxy A series, Best Face allows users to select the best expressions from multiple frames and combine them into a single photo so everyone looks their best.

Display, Battery

Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits, offering a vivid and immersive viewing experience in any environment.

A 5,000mAh battery powers all three models, allowing users to enjoy every moment for longer. Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G deliver enhanced performance, with a larger vapor chamber that ensures smoother multitasking, gaming and video playback.

The new Galaxy A series also provides an extra, fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice with Samsung Knox Vault.

Additionally, these devices are built for long-term use and peace of mind, with support for up to six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Color Options

The new Galaxy A series are available globally through carriers, retailers and Samsung.com starting March 28.

The new phones come in a range of stylish color options.

Galaxy A56 5G is available in Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink.

Galaxy A36 5G comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Lime.

Galaxy A26 5G is available in Black, White, Mint and Peach Pink.



