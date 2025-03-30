These Samsung Galaxy phones with 'Awesome Intelligence' globally available

[The latest Galaxy A series brings users Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered features. (Image: Samsung Electronics)]
Seoul: Samsung Electronics has announced the global availability of Galaxy A series phones featuring Awesome Intelligence – a comprehensive and intuitive mobile AI experience.
In a statement released on March 26, 2025, Samsung said the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G, the phones that come with 'Awesome Intelligence' are now globally available for sale.
This is the first Galaxy A series to feature Awesome Intelligence – a comprehensive and intuitive mobile AI experience that offers powerful and fun AI-powered tools for easy search and amazing visual experiences.
“As Samsung continues to lead the way in mobile AI, we are committed to bringing its power to even more users, providing new ways to explore and capture the world around them through Awesome Intelligence,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.
“With the launch of the new Galaxy A series, we look forward to more people benefitting from smart and fun mobile experiences that unleash their creativity, all while ensuring the security and reliability users expect from us”, Roh added.
The latest Galaxy A series brings users Galaxy’s fan-favorite AI-powered features.
Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits, offering a vivid and immersive viewing experience in any environment.
A 5,000mAh battery powers all three models, allowing users to enjoy every moment for longer. Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G deliver enhanced performance, with a larger vapor chamber that ensures smoother multitasking, gaming and video playback.
The new Galaxy A series also provides an extra, fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice with Samsung Knox Vault.
Additionally, these devices are built for long-term use and peace of mind, with support for up to six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
The new Galaxy A series are available globally through carriers, retailers and Samsung.com starting March 28.
The new phones come in a range of stylish color options.
