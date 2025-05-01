Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 - Steps and Link to Check

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is declaring Friday the result of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2025, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams on its official website karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Result Date, Time

The SSLC or Class 10 board exams of the year 2025 in Karnataka were conducted from March 21 to April 4, across the state. Soon later the assessment and evaluation of the exam papers were done.

A total of 8,96,447 students - including 4,61,563 male and 4,34,884 female, appeared for the SSLC exams this academic year.

The examinations were conducted at 2,818 centres, with 65,000 assessors deployed across 240 evaluation centres to ensure smooth and timely assessment of answer scripts.

The Karnataka board is now in the final stage of preparing the result.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has officially confirmed the exact date and time to release the SSLC result. The board said the KSEEB SSL result will be declared tomorrow i.e. Friday May 02, 2025 at 11:30 AM.

"Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister for School Education and Literacy, will formally declare the results on Friday at 11:30 am at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru", the board said.



The Karnataka SSLC result will be available on official as well as other websites after the release.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2025

Go to the official website: "karresults.nic.in" or "kseab.karnataka.gov.in"

Click on the link marked as "SSLC Result 2025".

Enter Reg Number and other details that are asked.

Click on Submit button.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on the websites "kseeb.kar.nic.in", "pue.kar.nic.in" and "results.nic.in".

SSLC Karnataka result of previous years

In 2024, KSEEB SSLC exam was held from March 25 to April 6, 2024 and result was announced on May 09, 2025 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 73.40% .

In 2023, KSEEB SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 was declared on May 08, 2023. The overall pass percentage in 2023 was 83.89% with over 61,000 students securing A+ grade (90 to 100%) and 1,47,634 students passing with A grade(80 to 89%).

The overall pass percentage in Karnataka 10th exam in the year 2022 was 90.29%. A total of 145 students scored 100% marks to emerge toppers in 2022.

In 2021, nearly all students were declared passed with the Karnataka board registering a pass percentage of 99.99% for the first time in the history of SSLC 10th exams. Overall pass percentage in 2020 was 71.80%.

The state board had not released the merit list and details of toppers in 2021 as the academic year was hit by the Pandemic.

In 2020, the Class 10 exam result was announced on August 10 and the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 per cent, which is nearly a two per cent drop from 2019.

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) had announced the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 on April 08, 2025.

