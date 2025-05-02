Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Announced; Check Details, Analysis

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the result of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2025, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams on its official website karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Friday May 2, 2025

The result of the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board 2025 exam was announced today at a press conference addressed by Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa.

The results have been announced by the minister. However, students will be able to get their scorecard and marks details through the official website by 12:30 PM.

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Pass Percentage

According to the result declared by The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Friday, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 62.34% - over 11% less than last year when the pass percentage was 73.40%.

The pass percentage of regular students is 66.14%.

"A total of 7,90,890 regular students appeared in the 2025 SSLC Exam 1. Of them 5,23,075 passed with a pass percentage of 66.14%", the KSEAB said.

KSEAB SSLC 2025 Gender-wise Result

Boys appeared: 3,90,311

appeared: 3,90,311 Passed: 2,26,637

Pass percentage of boys: 58.07%

Girls appeared: 4,00,579

appeared: 4,00,579 Pass: 2,96,438

Pass percentage of girls: 74%

The SSLC or Class 10 board exams of the year 2025 in Karnataka were conducted from March 21 to April 4, across the state. Soon later the assessment and evaluation of the exam papers were done.

A total of 8,42,173 students - including Regular Fresh, Private Fresh, Regular & Private Repeaters candidates, appeared for the SSLC exams this academic year.

The examinations were conducted at 2,818 centres, with 65,000 assessors deployed across 240 evaluation centres to ensure smooth and timely assessment of answer scripts.

"A total of 8,42,173 students from different districts of Karnataka appeared for the SSLC Exam 1 conducted at 2,818 examination centres throughout the state from March 21 to April 4, 2025", the KSEAB said.

The KSEAB further said that the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 26 to June 2 whereas Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 will be held from June 23 to 30, 2025.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2025

Go to the official website: " karresults.nic.in " or " kseab.karnataka.gov.in "

" or " " Click on the link marked as "SSLC Result 2025".

Enter Reg Number and other details that are asked.

Click on Submit button.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on the websites "kseeb.kar.nic.in", "pue.kar.nic.in" and "results.nic.in".

Karnataka SSLC result of this year will also be sent to the students' registered mobile number via SMS after 12.30 PM.

SSLC Karnataka result of previous years

In 2024, KSEEB SSLC exam was held from March 25 to April 6, 2024 and result was announced on May 09, 2025 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 73.40% .

In 2023, KSEEB SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 was declared on May 08, 2023. The overall pass percentage in 2023 was 83.89% with over 61,000 students securing A+ grade (90 to 100%) and 1,47,634 students passing with A grade(80 to 89%).

The overall pass percentage in Karnataka 10th exam in the year 2022 was 90.29%. A total of 145 students scored 100% marks to emerge toppers in 2022.

In 2021, nearly all students were declared passed with the Karnataka board registering a pass percentage of 99.99% for the first time in the history of SSLC 10th exams. Overall pass percentage in 2020 was 71.80%.

The state board had not released the merit list and details of toppers in 2021 as the academic year was hit by the Pandemic.

In 2020, the Class 10 exam result was announced on August 10 and the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 per cent, which is nearly a two per cent drop from 2019.

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) had announced the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 on April 08, 2025.

