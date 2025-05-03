KCET 2025 Result - Steps and Link to Download

Karnataka UGCET 2025 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is declaring the result of the UGCET 2025, also known as KCET 2025, on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in'.
The Karnataka UGCET 2025 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2025) was conducted as per the following schedule.
After successfully conducting the UGCET 2025 entrance exams, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, Answer Keys on April 18, 2025.
At the same time, the KEA asked the candidates to challenge the UGCET 2025 Answer Key or raise objections till April 22, 2025 till 05:00 PM.
Meanwhile, the KEA published the revised answer key of the important entrance exam on April 25, 2025, specifically making some correction in the answer key of Mathematics subject.
The KEA has not officially confirmed exact date and time to release the KCET 2025 result. But, as it fixed April 22, 2025 as the last date to challenge the KCET Answer Key, and that has already lapsed, the KCET result 2025 can be released any time.
Students, who appeared in the Karnataka UGCET this year, should note that before declaring the KCET result, the KEA will publish Final Answer Key of the entrance exam. The Karnataka UGCET 2025 result will be based on the final answer key.
Once published, the KCET 2025 result will be available for download on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Meanwhile, the KEA has also published on the website important update for UGCET 2025 Agriculture Practical Exam candidates, UGCET 2025 Agriculture quota eligible and not eligible candidate list, UGCET 2025 List of Documents for Clause Code wise, details of offline document verification and special candidate document submission guidelines.
The Karnataka UGCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test is held for admission in First Year Degree courses in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architect, Agriculturs and others.
