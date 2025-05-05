Gujarat 12th HSC, GUJCET 2025 Results Out - Read Details Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released today i.e. Monday May 05, 2025 GSEB 12th HSC and GUJCET 2025 results on its official website gseb.org

Monday May 5, 2025 11:46 AM , Team ummid.com

GSEB Results 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released today i.e. Monday May 05, 2025 GSEB 12th HSC and GUJCET 2025 results on its official website gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Pass Percentage

According to the results released today, the Gujarat board registered an overall pass percentage of 83.51% in the GSEB 12th HSC Science Stream board exam held in February/March 2025. This is around 1% up from 2024 when the science stream pass percentage was 82.45%

The Gujarat board registered a pass percentage of 93.70% in the GSEB 12th General Stream exams of the year 2025.

The overall pass percentage is 93.07%. The pass percentage this year is higher than the previous year’s 91.93 per cent.

The pass percentage of boys is 83.79% whereas that of girls is 83.20%.

As many as 194 schools registered 100% result whereas 34 schools registered less than 10% score.

GSEB HSC District Topper

Banaskantha district recorded the highest pass percentage in the General Stream whereas Vadodara district reported the lowest.

On the other hand, in the Science Stream, Morbi district achieved the best performance while Dahod registered the lowest pass percentage.

Students should note that the GSEB 12th provisional results are available online for download, however, the Gujarat Board said the official HSC mark sheets will be distributed by the respective schools later on.

A total of 4,23,909 students had appeared for the Class XII General stream, and 1,11,384 for the Science stream, and 1,37,799 candidates registered for GUJCET 2025.

Direct Link to Gujarat GSHSEB Class 12th HSC Inter Results 2025

Click here to go to the official website: "gseb.org".

Enter 6-digit seat number starting with B or E.

Click on "Go".

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the results and take a print out for further reference.

GSEB 12th Result via SMS

Students can check Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2025 via SMS.

Text GJ12SSeat_Number using your mobile phone

Send this SMS to 58888111

HSC Result 2025 Gujarat will be sent as an SMS on the same number

GSEB 12th Result via WhatsApp

After the result announcement, students can follow these steps to check their results via WhatsApp.

Save the number "6357300971" in your contacts list.

Now, open WhatsApp and send your seat number to this phone number.

Your result will be delivered.



The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had conducted the 12th HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate exam from February 27 to March 17, 2025.

On the other hand, GUJCET 2025 was held on December 31, 2024. The GSEB had released the GUJCET 2025 Provisional Answer Keys on April 02, 2025.

In an official notification, the Gujarat Education Board said it will release the GSEB Science and General Stream results, along with GUJ CET 2025 result, today i.e. May 05, 2025 at 10:30 AM.

GSEB 12th Previous Exam Results

In 2024, the state had registered an overall percentage of 82.45% in Science Stream and 91.93% in General Stream.

A total of 510 students in Group A had scored above 99 percentile marks and 990 candidates scored similarly in Group B in 2024.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage in the GSEB 12th Science Stream was 65.58%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.