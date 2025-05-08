CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 - Steps, Links to Check

Thursday May 8, 2025 10:45 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

CBSE 10th, 12th Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare within days the results of the Xth and XIIth board exams held in February/March 2025 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12th exam started on February 15 and continued till April 04, 2025. The CBSE Class 10th exam 2025 also began on February 15, but ended on March 18, 2025.

Over 44 lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the two board exams.

The board started the assessment of answer sheets soon after the two exams concluded, and is currently in the final stage of declaring the result, said reports citing the CBSE sources.

CBSE 2025 Board Results Date, Time

The board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to announce the CBSE 10th and 12th result of the academic year 2025.

A look at the previous years’ records show, the CBSE releases the board exam results in the month of May. Last year both the results were announced on May 13, 2024.

Accordingly, the students are expecting their results to be out any time in the next few days. Multiple media reports have claimed that the CBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced on May 9 to 13, 2025.

Students should note that CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states will be declared on the same day.

The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international and overseas centres will also be declared simultaneously.

Links to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Results

Once declared the CBSE 10th and 12th results 2025 will be available on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Results are also available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS for convenience.

Steps to Check Xth, XIIth CBSE 2025 Results

Go to the official website: "cbseresults.nic.in"

Click on the link marked as "CBSE Xth Result 2025" or "CBSE XIIth Result 2025"

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on "Submit" button to check the result

Download and take printout

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

Candidates should note that like previous years, the CBSE will release the 10th and 12th results without Merit List and Toppers details.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

