JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card: Steps, Direct Link to Check

JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur is releasing the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates, who have successfully registered for the IIT JEE entrance exam, on its official website 'jeeadv.ac.in'.

IIT Kanpur, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2025, on its website said the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card will be released on Monday May 12, 2025.

"Admit Card for JEE (Advanced) 2025 will be available for downloading on 12th May 2025 at 10:00 IST", the IIT Kanpur said.

IIT Kanpur had earlier confirmed that JEE Advanced 2025 will be held on Sunday May 18, 2025 in online mode.

IIT Kanpur had earlier released "JEE Advanced 2025 Practice Test", also known as "JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test", on its website.

The JEE Advanced Practice Test and Mock Test are made available to understand the candidates the exam pattern and syllabus of the entrance test held annually for admission to IITs, NITs and other engineering institutions.

Candidates, who are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced, this year can use the link provided on the website to access the Practice Papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 under the Resource Menu, to become familiar with the exam pattern.

JEE Advanced 2025 Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: April 23 to May 02, 2025

Last date to pay exam fee: May 05, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Release Date: May 12, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Date: May 18, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Candidate Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) Display: May 22, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Answer Key Release Date: May 26, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Result Date: June 02, 2025.

Candidates should also note that round-wise counselling for JOSAA 2025 will start after the result of JEE Advanced 2025 is declared.

A total of 2.5 lakh JEE Main top scorers are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2025 exams in two sessions and released the final result on April 19, 2025 .

The IIT Kanpur had earlier released new Eligibility Criteria for this year’s entrance exam, which is applicable for both local and foreign candidates.

