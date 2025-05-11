TN SSLC Result 2025: Steps, Links to Check

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) is declaring the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th results 2025 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as associate websites, including DigiLocker

Sunday May 11, 2025 5:35 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Board exams were held from March 28 to April 15, 2025 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across multiple centres in different districts of Tamil Nadu. The board is now in the final stage of announcing the 2025 board exam results.

The Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Board exams were held from March 28 to April 15, 2025 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across multiple centres in different districts of Tamil Nadu. The board is now in the final stage of announcing the 2025 board exam results.

TN SSLC Result 2025

The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to announce the Class 10 result.

Candidates should also note that the TN board confirms date and time to declare the 10th result at least a day in advance.

However, the TN board sources said the result can be announced in the next few days - most probably any time before May 16, 2025.

Once declared, the TN SSLC result will be available on the official website "tnresults.nic.in".

Steps to Check TN SSLC 2025 Result

Go to official website: tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the link marked as "TN SSLC Result 2025"

Enter Registration No and Date of Birth

Click on the button labelled as "Get Marks"

Download the SSLC marksheet in PDF

Take printout.

The TN SSLC result can also be checked via dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, DigiLocker app digilocker.gov.in.

TN SSLC result can also be checked via SMS. To get Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2025 as SMS on phone, candidates will have to register the mobile number at the official websites.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2025 was announced on May 08, 2025. The state registered a pass percentage of 95.03% in HSE +2 or Class 12th exams 2025 .

TN SSLC Previous Years Pass Percentages

In 2024 the TN SSLC result was announced on May 10, 2024. The state had registered a pass percentage of 91.55% in the 2024 SSLC exams .

The TN board had registered an overall Pass Percentage of 91.39 in the Class 10 SSLC exams held in 2023 .

In 2022, Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had published Class 10th i.e. SSLC result and Merit List containing the names of toppers on its official website tnresults.nic.in on June 20, 2022. The overall pass percent in 2022 was 90.07%.

In 2021 and 2020 TN SSLC Class 10 exams were disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2019, TN SSLC exams were conducted smoothly and the board had registered pass percentage of 95.20, in 2018 the pass percent was 94.5, in 2017 it was 94.40 and in 2016 the pass percent was 93.6%.

