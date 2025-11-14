Jokihat Election 2025 Results Live: Murshid Alam of AIMIM leading by over 13K votes

Mohammad Murshid Alam of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar is leading in the Jokihat assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway

Jokihat Bihar Election Result 2025 Live: Mohammad Murshid Alam of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar is leading in the Jokihat assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

Mohammad Murshid Alam of AIMIM has polled a total of 61,764 votes whereas his nearest rival Manzar Alam of Janata Dal (U) has bagged 41,636 votes.

Shahnawaz of RJD is trailing at 4th place with 23,087 votes. Here, Sarafaraz Alam of Jan Suraj Party of Prashant Kishor is on 3rd position with 27,171 votes, as per the trends at 03:00 PM.

Other Muslim Candidates in Bihar

Osama Shahab of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is leading in the Raghunathpur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway by over 18,000 votes.

Elsewhere in the state, AIMIM Bihar Chief Akhtarul Iman is ahead of Saba Zafar of the Janata Dal (United) by over 34,000 votes as per the trends at 03:00 PM Friday.

Md Sarwar Alam of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar, is leading in the Kochadhaman assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway byover 22,000 votes.

Ghulam Sarwar of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in the Baisi assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

Also, Mohammad Adil Hasan of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who was earlier leading is now trailing in the Balrampur assembly seat of Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls is underway.

The AIMIM is contesting on as many as 25 seats . It is however leading in just 06 seat, as per trends at 02:30 PM.

Bihar Election 2025 Result: Overall Tally

As per the trends at 03:00 PM, the NDA alliance has won 13 seats and is leading on 193 seats whereas the RJd-Cong INDIA bloc has won 01 seat and is struggling with a total of 30 seats.

The Election Commission update at 03:00 PM shows, the BJP has won 10 seats and is leading on 85 seats and could emerge as the single largest party in Bihar for the first time in the state's history.

The JD (U) has won 3 seats and is leading on 79 seats. Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan candidates are also leading on a huge 20 seats, as per the latest trends.

On ther hand, the RJD candidates are ahead on 25 seats and Congress on 3 seats.

Owaisi's AIMIM is leading on 06 seats.

Bihar Results Go Exit Polls Way

Counting of votes in 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar began Friday morning, and the result is going the Exit Polls way as early trends show BJP-JDU+ NDA alliance leading over RJD-Cong+ Mahagathbandhan or INDIA alliance.

Assembly or Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar were held in two phases. Polling for the first phase was held on November 06, 2025 which ended with a voter turnout of 65.08%.

On the other hand, Polling for the second phase was held on November 11, 2025 which saw the voter turnout of 68.76%.

The overall poll percent , as per the Election Commission of India, was 66.91% - highest since 1951 when the first assembly election was held.

Almost all the exit polls had predicted the massive victory of NDA alliance comprising of the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and other parties.

And the early trends after the counting of votes today showed the results exactly going the same way . What is surprising is that the BJP, and not the JDU or RJD, is emerging as the single largest party.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic