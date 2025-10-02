'Completely Unthinkable': Nobel Experts on Trump Getting Peace Prize

Experts in Oslo, where the Norwegian Nobel Committee has its office, are of the view that U.S. President Donald Trump has virtually no chance of getting the Nobel Peace Prize

Thursday October 2, 2025 11:42 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is a five-member body, appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. It selects the annual recipient(s) of the Nobel Peace Prize based on the will of Alfred Nobel.

Oeivind Stenersen, a historian who has conducted research and co-written a book on the prize, while talking to news agency AFP ruled out Trump getting the coveted prize due to his "America First" policies and divisive style.

“It's completely unthinkable,” he said.

Trump's urge for Nobel Peace

Donald Trump has repeatedly said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for his peace efforts. While justifying his claim for the peace prize, Trump claimed he has instrumental in ending six or seven wars in as many months -- a figure experts say is grossly exaggerated.

“It will be an insult to America if I do not get Nobel Peace Prize despite this”, he said last week.

Trump said he will not get it despite all his contributions for global peace, moaning, "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do."

“Trump and Ideals of Nobel Peace”

Oeivind however said, “Trump is, in many ways, the opposite of the ideals that the Nobel Prize represents.”

“The Nobel Peace Prize is about defending multilateral cooperation, for example in the United Nations. Trump breaks with that principle, he follows his own path, unilaterally,” he added.

The head of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Karim Haggag, told AFP the prize ought to go to actors working quietly behind the scenes.

The Nobel Committee should shine a light on “the work done by local mediators and local peace builders on the ground”, he said.

“These are actors who have been forgotten in many of the world's forgotten conflicts,” he said, citing Sudan, the Sahel and countries in the Horn of Africa -- Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to announce this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on October 10, 2025. Before that the winners of Nobel Prize 2025 in Medicine, Physics and Chemistry will be announced on October 06, 07 and 08, 2025.

A total of 338 individuals and organisations are known to have been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Their names are kept secret for 50 years, as per the award guidelines.

Nobel Prize 2024 Winners

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize 2024 was awarded to Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo for its efforts to ban nuclear weapons.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

On October 08, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 to John J. Hopfield of Princeton University, NJ, USA and Geoffrey E. Hinton University of Toronto, Canada.

On October 09, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly conferred on David Baker of U.S.A., and Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper of the United Kingdom for their research on protein.

On October 10, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature conferred on South Korean author Han Kang for her work on the fragility of human life.

