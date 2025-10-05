Maharashtra 2025 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2nd Selection List Released

Candidates should note after the release of Second Selection List 2025 for admission in AYUSH and Allied Courses Group B - BAMS, BHMS, BUMS confirmation and reporting should be done from October 05 to 10, 2025

Sunday October 5, 2025 0:06 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2025 Admission: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released today i.e. Saturday October 04, 2025 on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 2 Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH and allied courses - BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B.

Candidates should note that the CAP Round 2 allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form.

Maharashtra CET had started from September 29, 2025 through its official website NEET UG 2025 Choice Filling for CAP Round 2 (Online Preference Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH and Allied Courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) for the year 2025-26.

The last date of choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for Second Round AYUSH Courses Group B was October 01, 2025.

Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Seat Allotment

Based on the Online Preference Form (Choice) submitted for these courses, seat allotment result PDF (856 Pages) released on Saturday October 04, 2025.

“Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) has been published on October 04, 2025”, the CET Cell said.

Steps to check BAMS, BUMS and BHMS 2nd Selection List

Go to the official website: “ medicalug2025.mahacet.org ”.

”. Click on the link marked as “Provisional Selection List Only For BAMS/BUMS/BHMS Courses Group B - Cap Round 2”.

The AYUSH selection list (856 pages) will open in PDF.

Check your name and proceed for admission confirmation.

Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) should note that CAP Round 2 Selection List will be published on October 06, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 23, 2025 Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published the Merit List/List of Registered Candidates seeking admission AYUSH courses on September 06, 2025 .

The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 06, 2025 . It, however, conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first. Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 13, 2025 .

The First Selection List or CAP Round 1 allotment result for Admission in First Year AYUSH and Allied Courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) was published on September 12, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 or are not happy with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 2 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.

