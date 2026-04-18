WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2026 Date Confirmed - Read Circular

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officialy confirmed the date to announce the result of the Class 10 Madhyamik board exam 2026

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officialy confirmed the date to announce the result of the Class 10 Madhyamik board exam 2026.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had conducted WB Madhyamik Class 10 board exam this year from February 02 to 12, 2026. After successfully conducting the Secondary exam, the WBSE is now preparing to announce the 10th result of the year 2026.

In a notification released today, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) the Class 10 Madhyamik result 2026 will be announced on May 08, 2026.

"The results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026 will be published on 08th May, 2026 (Friday)", the board said in a circular.

West Bengal 10th result of past few years

In 2025, the West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was held from February 12 to 24, 2025. The result was declared on May 02, 2025. Aditro Sarkar of Rajganj district was the WB Madhyamik 2025 Topper.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th 2024 results were declared on May 02, 2024 . The state had registered an overall pass percentage 86.31% in 2024.

Mohammad Saharuddin Ali and Asif Kamal were among the state toppers in the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 2024 Exams.

In 2023, when the exams were held from Feb 23 to March 04, the result was declared on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 in 2023 was 86.15 .

In 2022, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had declared the result of the 10th exam last year on June 03, 2022. The state had registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6 in 2022.

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