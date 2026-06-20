Abu Dhabi instead of Nagpur: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 now faces center blunder

In a major embarrassment for the National Testing Agency (NTA), a student appearing in the NEET UG Re-Exam on June 21, 2026, has been allotted his exam centre in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) instead of Nagpur

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: In a major embarrassment for the National Testing Agency (NTA), a student appearing in the NEET UG Re-Exam on June 21, 2026, has been allotted his exam centre in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) instead of Nagpur.

The NTA on its part has called it to be an "allotment error" and said the error caused by some "technical glitches" will be rectified.

The NEET UG exam centre blunder come to the light after a medical aspirant, Abdullah, downloaded his admit card released on the NEET medical entrance exam official website released few days ago. To his shock, he found his exam centre allotted as Abu Dhabi instead of Nagpur.

Why NEET UG Re-Exam?

The NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) medical courses on May 03, 2026 in pen and paper mode (offline mode).

More than 22 lakh students from different parts of India had appeared in the important exam – a mandatory test for admission in MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical and Para-medical courses.

The exam was, however, cancelled and a re-exam was announced after instances of paper leak .

As per the schedule announced by the NTA, the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam will be held on Sunday June 21, 2026 from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM.

The NTA further said if the candidates have not changed the NEET UG exam city, their exam centre will remain same as NEET UG May 2026. But, they will be required to produce the latest admit card to appear in the medical entrance exam.

The NTA had released the NEET UG June 2026 Admit Card on its official website on June 14, 2026.

NTA Acknowledges Error

The student's family said they immediately contacted authorities and were assured that a revised admit card would be issued.

Following the complaint, the NTA acknowledged the lapse, stating that it was a technical glitch. The NTA also assured that a new admit card would be issued with Nagpur as the centre of choice for the aggrieved student.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier announced a number of initiatives that it called “student-friendly measures” to make the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam to be held on Sunday June 21, 2026.

On the request of the NTA, the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi also imposed a ban on social media platform Telegram till June 22, 2026. The move has been reportedly taken to check paper leak.

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