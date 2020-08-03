logo
Maharashtra, Bihar spar as BMC quarantines Cop probing Sushant suicide case

What happened to the IPS officer who went to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant case was not right, Nitish Kumar said

Monday August 3, 2020 12:54 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Bihar IPS Officer quarantined

Mumbai/Patna: A war of words erupted in Maharashtra and Bihar after a top police officer probing Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case reached Mumbai but was quarantined by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, was in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh suicide case. Soon after his arrival in Mumbai from Patna he was quarantined and now isolated in a Guest House in Goregaon.

"What happened to the IPS officer who went to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant case was not right. He was carrying out his duty", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters in Patna.

"Forcibly quarantined"

Earlier in the morning Monday, Bihar DGP Pandey had tweeted that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined even before the IPS officer could initiate his probe.

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari arrived Mumbai today on official duty to lead his police team from Patna but he was forcibly quarantined by the BMC officers at around 11 p.m. Earlier, he was not given a place in the IPS mess when he said that he is staying in a guest house in Goregaon", Pandey tweeted.

"He was not provided accomadation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon", Pandey further wrote.

    "Quarantined as per existing norms"

    Amid the mounting row over the move to shunt Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari to isolation, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that he has been "quarantined as per existing norms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic".

    The BMC said the P/SouthWard administration received information of the officer arriving at the SRPF Group 8 guesthouse in Goregaon east and a BMC team went to meet him on Sunday evening.

    "Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the State government guidelines. Accordingly, the P/South ward team approached him at the said guest house late on Sunday evening," the official said.

    The official said that the BMC team explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travellers, including "home quarantine", which is fixed by the State government notification dated 25 May, 2020 under number DMU/2020/CR. 92/DisM-1.

    "He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of BMC for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the State government notification," the official said, with the prospects of Tiwari remaining isolated till around August 15.

