UP Coronavirus: 2,290 patients in Lucknow gave wrong personal info

[PixaBay image for representation.]
Lucknow: In a shocking development, it has been found that as many as 2,290 patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past nine days, have submitted false information including name, address, contact number to the Lucknow administration.
These patients were examined between July 23-31.
The issue came to light when administration authorities tried to contact the patients to inform them about of their COVID-19 reports.
The district administration has now sought the help of the surveillance division of the state police after which 1,171 people were traced and admitted to the hospital.
However, 1,119 patients are still untraceable and efforts are on to locate them.
Legal action is also to be taken against these people for providing wrong information about themselves to the administration.
"Thousands of tests were done to break the chain of the coronavirus infection", Sujit Pandey, Commissioner of Police Lucknow, said.
"People were tested at camps set up at several places in Lucknow. During this, some people submitted their wrong name, address and contact numbers. When a probe was initiated, the names and addresses were found to be wrong. We have traced down 1,171 till date, while efforts are on to trace down the remaining patients", he said.
"All the hospitals and labs conducting tests are now directed to verify the details of the patients at their end before taking their samples", he added.
Lucknow reported 391 fresh COVID-19 cases, with 14 deaths on Sunday.
As per the data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, 3,953 new cases were reported in the state on Sunday, taking the total tally to 92,921.
The total number of deaths have reached 1,730.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
Also Read
Governor, 5,874 others test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu Sunday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa hospitalised with Covid-19
Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2020-21 Admission - Latest update
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2020 Admission Process to start from Aug 3
TN Custodial Deaths: Video confirms police torture on Jeyaraj, Bennicks
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study