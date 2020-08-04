logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

12 from Jammu Kashmir, 03 from Ladakh clear 2019 UPSC Civil Services Exams

Aspiring candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have been figuring in the Civil Services select list regularly for the last 10 years

Tuesday August 4, 2020 11:13 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Civil Services list

Srinagar: At least fifteen candidates from the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have made it to the 2019 Civil Services selection list the result of which was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Tuesday.

Five candidates from the Jammu division who figure in the list are -- Abhishek Augustya at 38th position, followed by Sunil Gupta (148), Dev Ahuti (177), Parth Gupta (240) and Asrar Ahmad Kichloo (248).

Seven candidates from the Kashmir division are Asif Yousuf Tantray who got 348th position, followed by Nadia Beigh (350), Aftab Rasool (412), Sabzar Ahmad (628), Majid Iqbal Khan (638), Rayees Hussain (747) and Syed Junaid Adil (822).

Three candidates from Ladakh who made it to the select list are Namgyal Angmo (323), Stanzin Wangyal (716) and Mohammad Nawaz Sharifuddin (778).

    Aspiring candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have been figuring in the Civil Services select list regularly for the last 10 years. This is attributed to better coaching facilities and exposure of the local students to educational institutions in different parts of the country.

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Servicse 2019 Exam results Tuesady, recommending a total of 829 candidates from different places of India for key administrative posts in the Indian government sector.

    For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo