Kashmir to be under curfew on Aug 5 when Article 370 was scrapped a year before

Srinagar: A two-day curfew was been imposed in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources said the decision was taken at the security core group meeting held on Monday in Srinagar. The meeting was chaired by Lt General B.S. Raju, GOC of army's Srinagar headquartered 15 corps.
The sources said the decision was taken following "specific inputs that separatists and Pakistan sponsored groups" were planning to hold "violent protests" which could endanger public order.
Medical emergencies and government staff holding valid identity cards and passes have been exempted from these restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC.
Earlier, district authorities had imposed curfew in Srinagar district citing similar reasons.
