logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Kashmir to be under curfew on Aug 5 when Article 370 was scrapped a year before

Sources said the decision was taken at the security core group meeting held on Monday in Srinagar

Tuesday August 4, 2020 9:10 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Kashmir Curfew

Srinagar: A two-day curfew was been imposed in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the decision was taken at the security core group meeting held on Monday in Srinagar. The meeting was chaired by Lt General B.S. Raju, GOC of army's Srinagar headquartered 15 corps.

Also Read | 'New Political Dawn in Kashmir' nowhere in sight, Centre has left with limited options

The sources said the decision was taken following "specific inputs that separatists and Pakistan sponsored groups" were planning to hold "violent protests" which could endanger public order.

    Medical emergencies and government staff holding valid identity cards and passes have been exempted from these restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC.

    Earlier, district authorities had imposed curfew in Srinagar district citing similar reasons.

    For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo