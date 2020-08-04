Hajj 2020 ends, Pilgrims advised 14-day quarantine

[This Photo is posted on Twitter @CICSaudi by the Center for International Communication (CIC) Saudi Aarbia. CIC Saudi Arabia is a central source of information on the changing face of #Saudi Arabia.]
Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia on Monday officially announced culmination of Hajj 2020 with health authorities saying no Coronavirus cases were reported at the holy sites during the annual ritual performed this year amid the pandemic.
Pilgrims on Monday bade farewell to Makkah after Hajj rituals were concluded, Xinhua news agency reported.
Aboout 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities residing in Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform Hajj this year. These Pilgrims are advised to continue wearing electronic tags so authorities can track their 14-day quarantine once they return home.
The bracelet is designed to monitor pilgrims’ adherence to quarantine, as well as monitoring and recording their health status through the “Tatamman” app.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah had provided all relevant facilities for the pilgrims while ensuring precautionary measures against COVID-19.
The Kingdom has organized an exceptional Hajj season with a limited number of pilgrims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced on Monday 1,258 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the accumulated infections to 280,093.
The total recovered cases rose to 242,053 with the registration of 1,972 newly recovered cases.
The total death toll in Saudi Arabia reached 2,949 with 32 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
Also Read
Governor, 5,874 others test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu Sunday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa hospitalised with Covid-19
Maharashtra, Bihar spar as BMC quarantines Cop probing Sushant suicide case
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2020-21 Admission - Latest update
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2020 Admission Process to start from Aug 3
Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study