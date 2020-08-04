OFSS Merit List 2020 Today, Read Admission Process

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Merit List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release today i.e. Tuesday August 04, 2020 OFSS Inter Merit List of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
In an official notification BSEB said OFSS 1st Merit List 2020 will be released on August 04. Along with Class 11 Inter Merit List, BSEB will also allow students to download OFSS Intimation Letter.
The students whose name appeared in the Merit List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.
"Admission process for the students whose name appear in first merit list should be completed from August 04 to 09, 2020", BSEB said.
As per the Bihar board, slide-up process date is August 04 to 09, 2020.
The BSEB will announce later the date of release of OFSS 2nd and 3rd Merit List.
Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2020 result on May 26.
OFSS admission 2020 started on July 08, 2020. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as July 22. It was later extended till July 26 and then till July 27, 2020.
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive
