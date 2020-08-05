4 Sure-fire Ways Cisco 350-401 Exam and Certification to Enhance Your Networking Career

Every industry from healthcare and education to manufacturing must accept change to remain afloat. Innovations in the IT world have seen drastic transformations that necessitate embracing change by every specialist and organization. In the networking field, for example, there are ongoing changes because of growing technologies. If you’re a specialist wishing to remain helpful even in the face of change, then you need to consider passing the 200-301 CCNA .
In this post, we’ll be guiding you through the ways that this test will enhance your networking career. Be alert as you read the post. Afterward, you’re going to be thankful that you did so!
This test is also known as ENCOR and is concerned with the core technologies targeting the enterprise. This means it evaluates your aptitude in this area. Here are the ways the Cisco 350-401 assessment will build your networking career.
The IT industry is plagued with a lot of gaps that concern skills. This implies that organizations are finding it hard to fill certain job roles. Networking is one of the areas that have skill gaps and someone has to fill them. By studying and passing 350-401 exam, you’re preparing yourself to be helpful in narrowing the gaps.
It's well-known that the SDN (Software-Defined Network) market is growing fast. This is because it offers adaptability and flexibility. Cisco leads in networking as well as wireless technologies. And the 350-401 exam is based on gaining skills to administer core technologies that are targeted at enterprise networks. This implies that when you update your skillset, your confidence levels increase since you can now perform tasks that are more complex. This enhances your job opportunities that mean a lot to your career!
With an advanced skillset, you'll be setting yourself up for enhanced employment chances. The ENCOR exam ensures that you have skills in areas such as IPv4, IPv6, virtualization, security, automation, infrastructure, and more. It's also a connection to different certifications that include the CCNP Enterprise, and CCIE Enterprise Wireless, and CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure. With any of these badges, you'll merit job roles like a network engineer, enterprise network engineer, wireless network engineer, and more.
Specialists and employees with prestigious certifications are usually given supervisory roles. This puts them in a better position to earn promotions and advanced salaries. The ENCOR assessment offers you better choices when it comes to finding employment and being offered a pay package that compensates you well for your investment. As Payscale.com reports, here are average yearly salaries for various networking professionals:
● Enterprise network engineer: $71,497,
● Network engineer: $73,976,
Building your career by taking the ENCOR 350-401 exam and earning its associated certification indicates your seriousness in wishing to offer value to the job market. With proper preparation, your pursuit will be worthwhile. It's going to add value to the market place by helping reduce the existing deficit in networking skills. This benefits you through employment, better pay, and more. Pass your exam and justify your seriousness in building your career!
