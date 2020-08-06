logo
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases

Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in Odisha to 235

Thursday August 6, 2020 3:34 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Odisha Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Covid-19 tally breached 40,000-mark with detection of 1,699 new positive cases, highest single-day spike, in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Thursday.

Total positive cases in Odisha rose to 40,717, it said.

Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 235.

Odisha districtwise Covid deaths

The fresh deaths were reported from Ganjam (3), Sundargarh (2) and one each from Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

Of the new positive cases, 1,073 were reported from quarantines and 626 are local contact cases.

    Corona hotspot Ganjam district reported the highest positive cases of 268, followed by Khordha (220), Sundargarh (178), Cuttack (105) and Sambalpur (101).

    A total of 25,738 patients have recovered while the state has 14,700 active positive cases.

    Corona Update India

    Meanwhile, with 56,282 new coronavirus cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total tally in India rose to 19,64,537 and 40,699 deaths, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Thursday.

    Currently, 5,95,501 cases are active and 1,328,336 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 6,64,949 samples have been tested.

    Six major states in India have recorded more than one lakh cases in the last six months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

