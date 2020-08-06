Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Covid-19 tally breached 40,000-mark with detection of 1,699 new positive cases, highest single-day spike, in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Thursday.
Total positive cases in Odisha rose to 40,717, it said.
Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 235.
The fresh deaths were reported from Ganjam (3), Sundargarh (2) and one each from Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.
Of the new positive cases, 1,073 were reported from quarantines and 626 are local contact cases.
Corona hotspot Ganjam district reported the highest positive cases of 268, followed by Khordha (220), Sundargarh (178), Cuttack (105) and Sambalpur (101).
A total of 25,738 patients have recovered while the state has 14,700 active positive cases.
Meanwhile, with 56,282 new coronavirus cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total tally in India rose to 19,64,537 and 40,699 deaths, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Thursday.
Currently, 5,95,501 cases are active and 1,328,336 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 6,64,949 samples have been tested.
Six major states in India have recorded more than one lakh cases in the last six months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Obsession with Territorial Aggrandisement': India on Pakistan's new map
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
52k new Corona cases Tuesday, India remains among worst hit countries
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women