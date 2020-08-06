logo
Karnataka Class 10 SSLC result 2020 delayed

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results will be accessible on karresult.nic.in

Thursday August 6, 2020 7:01 PM, ummid.com News Network

SSLC result 2020 Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said the date and time to release the SSLC or Class 10 result 2020 have not been confirmed yet refuted the reports that it will be declared on Friday.

Talking to media, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Director V Sumangala said SSLC result will not be declared on Friday.

"We are trying to declare the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) result as soon as possible", he said.

"A final date and time will be announced soon", he added.

Karnataka Education department had earlier said that Class 12th result will be declared in July and Class 10 result will be released in August first week.

Accordingly, speculations are rife since few days regarding the date and time of PU result. Some media reports have claimed that the 10th result will be declared on Friday. KSEEB Director now has rejected all these reports.

Once declared, KSEEB 10th Pre University Exam results will be accessible on karresult.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

Some 8.48 lakh students from various districts of Karnakata had registered for the KSEEB SSLC exams this year. The PU exam was supposed to be conducted from March 29. However, due to the nationwide lockdown following the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the board was forced to reschedule the exams from June 25 till July 3.

The exams was successfully conducted amidst the Corona scare, though there were reports that some students had contracted the new virus.

