Karnataka Class 10 SSLC result 2020 delayed

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said the date and time to release the SSLC or Class 10 result 2020 have not been confirmed yet refuted the reports that it will be declared on Friday.
Talking to media, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Director V Sumangala said SSLC result will not be declared on Friday.
"We are trying to declare the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) result as soon as possible", he said.
"A final date and time will be announced soon", he added.
Karnataka Education department had earlier said that Class 12th result will be declared in July and Class 10 result will be released in August first week.
Accordingly, speculations are rife since few days regarding the date and time of PU result. Some media reports have claimed that the 10th result will be declared on Friday. KSEEB Director now has rejected all these reports.
Once declared, KSEEB 10th Pre University Exam results will be accessible on karresult.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.
Some 8.48 lakh students from various districts of Karnakata had registered for the KSEEB SSLC exams this year. The PU exam was supposed to be conducted from March 29. However, due to the nationwide lockdown following the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the board was forced to reschedule the exams from June 25 till July 3.
The exams was successfully conducted amidst the Corona scare, though there were reports that some students had contracted the new virus.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Days before hearing, document in Vijay Mallya case in SC missing
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Obsession with Territorial Aggrandisement': India on Pakistan's new map
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Beirut: Over 100 dead, nearly 4K injured in mysterious explosions
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women