Lift lockdown by Aug 10 or face protest: Prakash Ambedkar

Pune: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said the Maharashtra government should take a decision on lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by August 10, failing which a protest would be launched.
"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should explain why restrictions have been imposed in the state. People are already suffering due to the economic slowdown", Ambedkar said while addressing a press conference in Pune, according to PTI.
"Therefore, the government should let people start their businesses and activities", he said.
"If the government does not decide about Unlock by August 10, then we will break the law and stage protests," he added.
The Maharashtra government had last week extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases.
Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a new high of 334 Covid-19 deaths in a day even as the new coronavirus cases across the state zoomed above 10K-mark, health officials said here.
The previous peak of 322 deaths was recorded on August 1 in the western state, which recorded 10,309 new coronavirus cases in a day. However, it is lower than the July 30 peak of 11,147 cases.
With 334 more fatalities, the state's death toll shot up from 16,142 a day earlier to 16,476 on Wednesday, while the total cases touched 468,265 -- both figures being the highest in the country.
According to Wednesday's figures, there was one death roughly every 4 minutes and an alarming 430 new cases every hour added to the state's tally.
Maharashtra's recovery rate decreased marginally after nine days, dropping from 65.37 per cent to 65.25 per cent on Wednesday, while the current mortality (death) rate stood stable at 3.52 per cent.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Days before hearing, document in Vijay Mallya case in SC missing
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Obsession with Territorial Aggrandisement': India on Pakistan's new map
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Beirut: Over 100 dead, nearly 4K injured in mysterious explosions
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women