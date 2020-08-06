logo
Lift lockdown by Aug 10 or face protest: Prakash Ambedkar

If the government does not decide about Unlock by August 10, then we will break the law and stage protests, Ambedkar said

Thursday August 6, 2020 8:22 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Maharashtra Lockdown

Pune: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said the Maharashtra government should take a decision on lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by August 10, failing which a protest would be launched.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should explain why restrictions have been imposed in the state. People are already suffering due to the economic slowdown", Ambedkar said while addressing a press conference in Pune, according to PTI.

"Therefore, the government should let people start their businesses and activities", he said.

"If the government does not decide about Unlock by August 10, then we will break the law and stage protests," he added.

The Maharashtra government had last week extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra Covid situation

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a new high of 334 Covid-19 deaths in a day even as the new coronavirus cases across the state zoomed above 10K-mark, health officials said here.

The previous peak of 322 deaths was recorded on August 1 in the western state, which recorded 10,309 new coronavirus cases in a day. However, it is lower than the July 30 peak of 11,147 cases.

Corona recovery rate decreased

With 334 more fatalities, the state's death toll shot up from 16,142 a day earlier to 16,476 on Wednesday, while the total cases touched 468,265 -- both figures being the highest in the country.

According to Wednesday's figures, there was one death roughly every 4 minutes and an alarming 430 new cases every hour added to the state's tally.

Maharashtra's recovery rate decreased marginally after nine days, dropping from 65.37 per cent to 65.25 per cent on Wednesday, while the current mortality (death) rate stood stable at 3.52 per cent.

