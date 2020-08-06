Pre-installed Facebook Apps, Services in OnePlus 8, Nord leave users annoyed

New Delhi: The three popular OnePlus devices (OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and Nord) have left several users annoyed as these devices come with pre-installed Facebook family of apps and services that cannot be uninstalled.
The bloatware includes not only regular Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps but also Facebook App Installer, Facebook App Manager and Facebook Services that run in the background, according to multiple media reports.
This issue was raised by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, when he tweeted some screenshots of the Instagram app updating via the Facebook App Manager service and not the Google Play Store.
"Basically if you're on an old version of Instagram and the device has Facebook services and Facebook App Installer preinstalled, it automatically updated it using Facebook stuff instead of the Play Store,'' Weinbach tweeted.
According to the company, pre-installing these apps ensures higher battery efficiency. As for Netflix, OnePlus claimed that pre-installing the app enables HD playback.
Meanwhile, OnePlus confirmed to Android Police that it would continue to install these Facebook apps and services on phones sold in Europe, India and North America.
However, older phones (OnePlus 7T and before) won't have these apps as part of an OS update.
The new policy has left several users in a fix who purposely avoid Facebook apps and services for various security reasons.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Days before hearing, document in Vijay Mallya case in SC missing
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Obsession with Territorial Aggrandisement': India on Pakistan's new map
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Beirut: Over 100 dead, nearly 4K injured in mysterious explosions
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women