Horrifying scene at Kozhikode airport, both pilots among 18 dead

Kozhikode (Kerala)/New Delhi: In one of the worst air disasters witnessed in Kerala, an Air India Express flight, returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat mission, crashed at the "table top" Kozhikode airport on Friday evening, leaving at least 18, of the 190 people aboard, dead including pilot, Capt D.V. Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar.
Screams of pain, blood soaked clothing, terrified children and the blare of ambulance sirens captured the distressing scene that unfolded at Kozhikode after the ill-fated aircraft crash landed and fell into a valley with a deafening sound.
The plane skidded off the runaway as it landed on its second attempt amid heavy rain, plunged 35 feet into the valley below, and broke into two pieces.
Following the accident, which occurred at 7.41 p.m., the Kozhikode airport has been closed and the flights scheduled to land there have been diverted to Kannur airport, about 80 km away.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India Express AXB1344, a B737 aircraft, with 190 people on board, landed on Runway 10 amid visibility of 2,000 metres in heavy rain, but overshot and nose-dived into the valley, breaking into two pieces.
According to the latest information collated from the various hospitals where the injured have been hospitalised, there are 123 who have been injured and the condition of 15 of them is serious.
Malappuram District Collector Gopalakrishnan said that the last of the two passengers inside the aircraft has been taken out.
On the other hand, State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that the condition of a mother and child was reported to be serious.
Passenger Mohammed Ali, who lost his job in Dubai and was returning home with three of his friends, said that they were watching the beautiful sight of Kozhikode town when the aircraft was getting ready to land.
"But suddenly, we felt the aircraft was going up again. Surprisingly, there was no announcement. Then it circled for about 15 minutes.... and then everything happened in a jiffy... it came down and there was a noise. Soon, things came to a standstill and I managed to escape through the opening, landed on the wing and jumped off", he said.
"Then my fear was will it go up in fire and hence, I ran. In the process, my leg and hip suffered an injury. I was one of the first people to be taken to a hospital. Am now waiting for the doctor to come to take me for a scan, as I have a pain. Otherwise, I am fine," said Ali who hails from Koilandy in Kozhikode district.
Another passenger in the hospital, identifying himself as Riyaz, said that he was sitting in the back seats.
"I am now in no position to recall what happened, but there was a loud noise. I feel the pilot could not see the runway and hence, he took the plane up again and then came down," he said.
An eyewitness on the ground said that he rushed to the spot on hearing the sound of the crash.
"I live around 20 metres away from the compound wall of the airport and hearing the loud sound, a few of us came rushing. We saw the cockpit of the aircraft jutting out of the compound wall," the local resident said.
"We were a few people and we started to bang the airport gate, but the CISF personnel did not open it. We saw a fire engine and an ambulance arriving after which the CISF personnel asked for help and we rushed inside. We rescued the children first and assisted several others also," he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Also Read
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
Now, Nepal constructs helipad at disputed site in Bihar
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2020: Registration from Aug 10
DTE Post HSC Diploma 2020: Website launched, Registration from Aug 10
OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2020 released, download Intimation Letter now
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women