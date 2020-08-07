logo
OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2020 released, download Intimation Letter now

Friday August 7, 2020 5:04 PM, ummid.com News Network

OFSS Merit List 2020

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Selectiom List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released OFSS Inter 1st Selection List or Merit List of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.

Along with Class 11 Intermediate Merit List, BSEB has also allowed students to download OFSS Intimation Letter. The cut off marks have also bee uploaded.

How to check OFSS Inter 1st Merit List 2020

  1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
  2. Browse down and click on "Download 1st Merit List - Active on 07.08.2020.
  3. Enter Mobile Number and Password and then entre the captcha code as you see in the box.
  4. Click on Submit button.

There is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from 07.08.2020 to 12.08.2020.

OFSS Intimation Letter Download

The students whose name appeared in the Merit List or Selection List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.

"Admission process for the students whose name appear in first merit list should be completed from August 07 to 12, 2020", BSEB said.

As per the Bihar board, slide-up process date is August 07 to 12, 2020.

The OFSS 11th selection list was scheduled to be published on August 4. It was however delayed and will now be published today.The BSEB will announce later the date of release of OFSS 2nd and 3rd Merit List, also known as Selecion List.

Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2020 result on May 26.

OFSS admission 2020 started on July 08, 2020. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as July 22. It was later extended till July 26 and then till July 27, 2020.

