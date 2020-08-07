OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2020 released, download Intimation Letter now

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Selectiom List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released OFSS Inter 1st Selection List or Merit List of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
Along with Class 11 Intermediate Merit List, BSEB has also allowed students to download OFSS Intimation Letter. The cut off marks have also bee uploaded.
There is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from 07.08.2020 to 12.08.2020.
The students whose name appeared in the Merit List or Selection List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.
"Admission process for the students whose name appear in first merit list should be completed from August 07 to 12, 2020", BSEB said.
As per the Bihar board, slide-up process date is August 07 to 12, 2020.
The OFSS 11th selection list was scheduled to be published on August 4. It was however delayed and will now be published today.The BSEB will announce later the date of release of OFSS 2nd and 3rd Merit List, also known as Selecion List.
Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2020 result on May 26.
OFSS admission 2020 started on July 08, 2020. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as July 22. It was later extended till July 26 and then till July 27, 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Days before hearing, document in Vijay Mallya case in SC missing
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
'Obsession with Territorial Aggrandisement': India on Pakistan's new map
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
Students from 11 states in SC with demand to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG
OFSS Merit List 2020 Today, Read Admission Process
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women