Officially Confirmed: Karnataka SSLC result 2020 on Monday

Bengaluru: The results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams would be declared on Monday, over a month after they were held across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.
"Primary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar will declare the Class 10 board exams results in the city on August 10 and they will be available on the board website," the official told reporters here.
Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the KSEEB 10th exams at 3,179 centres across the state from June 25 to July 3, complying with the lockdown guidelines such as wearing of masks, washing hands with sanitiser and keeping physical distance.
"Karnataka was among the few states across the country that held the Class 10 board exams by ensuring the health safety of the students, teachers, invigilators and others involved in the massive exercise," the official said.
Apart from the main 2,879 centres, 300 additional centres were set up to accommodate students spilling over from other centres to ensure social distancing.
About 200-250 students were accommodated at each centre, with about 200 in the centres located in the containment zones.
A whopping 86,000 people, including 63,000 state school teachers and 23,000 from other departments like Health, Police and Social Welfare were on duty for the smooth conduct of the exams in six subjects - English, Kannada, third language, natural science, social science and mathematics.
The KSEEB Class 10 SSLC exams were earlier scheduled from March 27 to April 9, but were put off as the lockdown was extended thrice up to May 31.
