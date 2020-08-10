logo
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Today: All the latest updates

According to the official sources, Karnataka SSLC 2020 result will be published today by 03:00 pm

Monday August 10, 2020 3:20 PM, ummid.com News Network

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (Karnataka SSLC) 2020, also known as Pre University and Class 10 exams, today i.e. Monday August 10.

Karnataka SSLC 2020 result was declared today at 03:00 pm. The state registered an over all pass percentage of 71.80 in the 2020 SSLC exam. Six students have scored 100% marks and became SSLC topper.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 Result

  1. Click here to go to the official website: karresult.nic.in.
  2. Click on SSLC Result 2020.
  3. Enter Reg Number.
  4. Click on Submit button.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Pre University Exam results are also accessible on kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the KSEEB 10th exams at 3,179 centres across the state from June 25 to July 3, complying with the lockdown guidelines such as wearing of masks, washing hands with sanitiser and keeping physical distance.

Apart from the main 2,879 centres, 300 additional centres were set up to accommodate students spilling over from other centres to ensure social distancing.

About 200-250 students were accommodated at each centre, with about 200 in the centres located in the containment zones.

A whopping 86,000 people, including 63,000 state school teachers and 23,000 from other departments like Health, Police and Social Welfare were on duty for the smooth conduct of the exams in six subjects - English, Kannada, third language, natural science, social science and mathematics.

The KSEEB Class 10 SSLC exams were earlier scheduled from March 27 to April 9, but were put off as the lockdown was extended thrice up to May 31.

