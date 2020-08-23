After KSA, AL says full normalization with Israel depends on Palestinian independence

Cairo: Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League (AL), said that a stage of comprehensive and normal Arab-Israeli peace relations can only be achieved when the Palestinian people gain their freedom and independence.
In a statement, the Cairo-based pan-Arab body quoted Aboul-Gheit as saying that that this can be reached through the "land for peace" principle and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, reports Xinhua news agency.
Aboul-Gheit's remarks came days after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached a US-brokered peace agreement with Israel on August 13 that includes "full normalization of relations".
According to the agreement, Israel will suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries with other nations in the Muslim world.
In Saturday's statement, the AL chief said that the Palestinian cause is a matter of consensus among all member states and ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories is a central goal of all Arab countries "without exception".
"A true, lasting, just and comprehensive peace with all its elements remains a strategic option for Arab countries," Aboul-Gheit added.
He also voiced a "complete and unanimous Arab rejection" of Israel's plan to annex parts of the Palestinian occupied territories in the West Bank.
Arab League statement came a day after Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) said that the price for normalised relations with Israel was a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has set a price for concluding peace between Israel and the Arabs – it is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as capital, as provided for by the initiative of the late King Abdullah," Prince Turki Al Faisal, former Saudi ambassador to the UK and US as well as the ex-head of intelligence, wrote in Asharq Al Awsat.
The UAE-Israel deal was opposed and termed as "betrayal" by a section in the Muslim world, especially the supporters of Turkey and Qatar.
Interestingly Turkey is the first Muslim country which entered into a pact with Israel back in 1949. Qatar too has a bilateral trade with Israel though without having an open diplomatic relationship. Like Qatar, Oman too has a trade relationship with Israel.
Besides these countries, Jordan and Egypt too have diplomatic relationship with Israel.
