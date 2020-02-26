Can't allow another 1984: HC on Delhi riots

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday passed a series of orders with regards to the violence in Delhi's northeast district and said that "another 1984-like situation cannot be allowed to happen in this city under it's watch".
"We have to be alert," said Justice S. Muralidhar and ordered safe passage for collection of body of deceased, setting up of adequate number of helplines, shelter to people who have been displaced among other things.
The court was referring to the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
"We propose to appoint amicus curie to coordinate between victims and agencies to ensure that prompt action is taken," the court added.
Maujpur, Jaffrabad and other areas of Northeast Delhi are on the boil since Sunday when BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a pro CAA rally to counter peaceful protesters against CAA.
As many as 21 people have died and more than 250 have been reportedly injured in the worst ever riot in the recent history.
There was fresh violence this morning with reports of arson and stone-throwing. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura area. The shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were strewn on the road.
The body of an Intelligence Bureau officer - Ankit Sharma - was recovered from a drain in Delhi's Chand Bagh today.
Ankit Sharma, who worked as a Security Assistant with the IB, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a mob at the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death; his body was later thrown into a drain, according to officials.
Among them dead is also a Delhi police official. Among the injured is also a 14-year-old teen who was shot at in Kardam Puri area of the national capital. The boy, identified as Faizan, had not been a part of protests or clashes but had been in the area to drop off some items to an acquaintance.
Widespread attacks on journalists also took police during the riots. A mosque is set on fire in Ashok Nagar area. Police and media earlier denied any damage to the mosque. Number of videos however confirmed that the mosque was set on fire.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Police, Media deny; Videos confirm Mosque set afire in Delhi
Also Read
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
Amid clamour for his arrest, BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals for restraint
Toll in Delhi violence 10, security forces helpless
Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma
Delhi Violence: Death toll 05; arson, looting continue unabated
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Jamia student who lost eyesight in Delhi Police action bags Best Paper Award
Lawyers cite Greta Thunberg, children being called Pakistanis in SC on Shaheen Bagh infant's death
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
Anti-CAA-NRC violence: Allahabad HC orders action against cops
How did the Sonbhadra Gold Reserve story spread?
Not 3k tonnes, only 160 kg of Gold can be extracted in Sonbhadra: GSI
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller