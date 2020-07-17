718 new cases in 24 hrs, COVID-19 march in Odisha continues

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded a huge spike in Covid-19 positive cases with the detection of 718 cases in last 24 hours, which took the affected tally to 16,110 on Friday.
The Covid-19 death tally rose to 83 as the state reported four more deaths in last 24 hours, informed the health department.
The four deaths were reported from Angul, Ganjam and Gajapati districts. A 66-year-old man of Angul, 56-year-old male of Gajapati, a 57-year-old male and 60-year-old man of Ganjam have succumbed to the disease.
Out of the fresh cases, 479 cases were reported from quarantine centres and 239 are local contacts.
Ganjam district has reported highest 231 positive cases followed by Khorda (150), Malkangiri (54), Cuttack (32) and Keonjhar (28).
Odisha now has 5,124 active cases and 10,877 recoveries, the department said.
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the state government on Thursday announced lockdown for 14 days in four districts and a municipal corporation from Friday evening till July 31 midnight.
Chief secretary Asit Tripathy informed that the lockdown will be imposed in the districts of Ganjam, Khorda, Cuttack and Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation in Sundargarh district. He said that aggressive surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and treatment will be taken during the lockdown.
Around 66 per cent of caseload have been reported from the four districts and 90 per cent of cases in Sundargarh district from the Rourkela Municipal Corporation.
