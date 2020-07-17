Graveyards can't deny burial to Covid victims: Karnataka Waqf Board

Bengaluru: No Muslim graveyard in Karnataka can deny the burial of any person who follows Islam and has succumbed to Covid, said an official on Friday after some incidents of such refusal were reported in the state.
"Muslim Qabristans (graveyards) in the state of Karnataka, irrespective of registered or unregistered with the Waqf board, shall not refuse the burial of Muslims who died due to Covid pandemic," said State Board of Auqaf Chief Executive Officer Islahuddin J. Gadyal.
Gadyal passed the message addressing all the graveyard management committees and administrators in the southern state.
He directed the graveyard management committees to cooperate with all the nodal officers, district Waqf officers, for a decent burial.
"Non-cooperation or refusal on the part of the management will be construed as an insult committed to the deceased and will attract the punitive provision of the Indian Penal Code and removal from the management as per the provisions of the Waqf Act 1995," he said.
According to Gadyal, all registered as well as unregistered graveyard management committees must comply with this directive.
"A decent burial is the right of a dead person as per the law of the land and the Islamic jurisprudence," he highlighted.
The state government's move directing the management committees comes after cases of some graveyards not cooperating to bury the dead who succumbed to Covid came to light.
Total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has crossed the 50,000-mark on Thursday with 4,169 fresh cases, while 104 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,032.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
"Tough day for us": Twitter as 367 users lose over Rs 90 lakh to hackers
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
Also Read
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor
Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams
Near 35K new cases Friday take India's COVID-19 tally to over 1 Millilon
Daily Corona Update: Over 8.6K new cases, 266 deaths in Maharashtra
Global Social Media Influencers racket having crores of fake IDs busted
Waqf Council warns of religious war as Israel closes Al-Aqsa gate
Kendriya Vidyalaya School Admission 2020-21 Schedule Published
'China gave better deal': Cong slams Modi Govt as Iran drops India from key railway project
Outrage in India over Nepali PM Oli's Ayodhya claims
India created a fake Ayodhya: Nepali PM
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory