JAC 12th Inter Result 2020 Today: Important updates

Jharkhand 12th Inter Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare online the Jharkhand Board Intermediate Class 12th Result 2020 today i.e. Friday July 17, 2020, it is officially confirmed.
The JAC 12th Annual Intermediate results will be declared today in the afternoon - on or before 01:00 pm. JAC result of all three streams - Science, Arts and Commerce are likely to be declared on the same day.
The Jharkhand 12th result can also be checked at jac.nic.in. The results of JAC Ranchi board Arts, Science and Commerce stream are supposed to be declared on the same day. Earlier the board used to declare the result of different streams on different dates.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 12th Arts, Science and Commerce 2018 board exams were conducted from February 11 to 28, 2020.
JAC results are normally announced in the month of May. But, this year it saw a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases.
JAC announced Class 10 result on July 8 while Class 8 and Class 9 results in June. JAC Class 11 results were declared on July 4. As many as 180,532 girls appeared in the Class 10 exams of them 137,003 cleared the exam. A total of 204,612 boys had given the JAC Matric exams, of them 151,925 passed.
