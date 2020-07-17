logo
WB Uccha Madhyamik 2020 Result Today: When, Where and How to Check

West Bengal had recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.29% in 2019 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam

Friday July 17, 2020 5:54 AM, ummid.com News Network

WB 12th Result 2020

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik 2020 Result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare on its official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in today the result of WBCHSE Class 12th HS 2020 examinations, also knwon as Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha, held in the months of February and March, 2020.

WBCHSE Class 12th students can check their results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in by today afternoon, board officials said.

Direct link to check WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on "WBCHSE Class 12th HS Result 2020"
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided space.
  4. Click on Submit button.
  5. Take a print out for further reference.

Apart from the official website, the WBCHSE Class 12th HS results are also available at examresults.net, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com.

Students should note that the WB 12th result will be delcared in a press conference which will be held today at around 03:00 in the afternoon. After the declaration at the press conference, the result will be available on the official website, and also through SMS, by 03:30 pm.

Slight delay in time is possible.

WB 12 Result via SMS

WB Uccha Madhyamik result can also be aaccessed via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12 Roll number and send it to 58888).

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had scheduled the Class 12th HS exams from March 12 to 27, 2020. However, the exams were postponed midway after Covid-19 induced lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pending exams were later decided to be conducted in July. But, due to a steady rise in the Coronavirus cases, the state government announced not to hold the remaining papers.

WB 12 Pass Percentage, Toppers

In 2019, West Bengal 12th result declaration date was May 27. West Bengal had recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.29% in 2019 WB Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 exam.

Shovan Mondal and Rajashree Barman Cooch Bihar Jenkins school were WB Uccha Madhyamik 2019 Toppers. They scored 498 out of the total 500 marks to secure the top position in the WB 12th Merit List 2019.

East Midnapore district topped with 90% results followed by Kolkata, West Midnapore and Kalimpong districts.

