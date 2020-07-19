logo
Saudi Court issues appeal to sight Dhul Hijjah moon Monday

The sighting of the moon will determine the exact date of Eid al-Adha and beginning of this year's Hajj rituals

Sunday July 19, 2020 9:11 AM, ummid.com News Network

Eid al Adha Moon Sighting

Eid al Adha 2020 Date: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom and around to sight the new moon on the evening of Monday, the 29th day of the month of Dhul Qadah corresponding to July 20, 2020.

"The Supreme Court hopes anyone seeing the moon by the naked eye or the telescope to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court," Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing the "Eid al Adha moon sighting" appeal issued by the Saudi Royal Court.

"The court hopes that whoever has the sighting ability to take interest in the matter and join the committees formed for this purpose in different regions", it added.

"Second holiest festival of Muslims"

Eid al Adha - second holiest festival of Muslims around the world also coincides with annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah. The Dhul Hijjah moon if sighted today will also decide when Hajj 2020 i.e. Youm e Arafat 2020 (Youme Arafah) will be obsereved.

Youm e Arafat 2020 (Youme Arafah) is 9th day of Dhul Hijjah when millions of Muslims from across the world gather on the plains of Mount Arafat to perform Hajj. This year however the Saudi government has curtailed the number of pilgrims due to Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the decision taken by the Saudi government, only 1000 selected pilgrims who are residents of the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year.

Eid ul Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India and around), is celebrated all across the world on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the month revered as one of the holiest months is the Islamic calendar. Muslims in India and Pakistan will sight Dhul Hijjah moon on Tuesday July 21, 2020.

