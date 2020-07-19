Twitter this time removes video posted by Trump, read why

San Francisco: Twitter which was hit by a huge crypto hack last week has once again taken action against US President Donald Trump, this time removing a video he retweeted which included music from the American rock band Linkin Park.
Trump retweeted the video originally posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino on Saturday.
The micro-blogging platform removed the video after the band sent a copyright notice under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act.
"This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner," said Twitter.
Earlier this month, Twitter removed an image Trump tweeted, saying the image violated its privacy policy.
Trump's tweet showed a "meme" version of a photo taken by The New York Times in 2015. Trump tweeted along with the photo: "In reality they're not after me, they're after you. I'm just in the way".
After the NYT complained to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform removed the picture.
Late last month, Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump which promoted violence by saying if protesters tried to set up an "autonomous zone" in Washington, DC they would be met with "serious force".
That was the fourth time Twitter red-flagged Trump's tweet for glorifying violence or violating its policies.
Twitter earlier labeled a video tweeted by him which mocked CNN as manipulated media. In May, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.
Govt behaving like Chamberlain as China takes our land: Rahul Gandhi
