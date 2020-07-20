OnePlus Nord launch on July 21: Explore list of pre-installed apps, features

[Representative image.]
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday confirmed on Instagram that its upcoming smartphone series Nord will come with Googles Messages and Phone apps installed instead of its own SMS and dialer.
According to the video, the device will also have Google's Duo video chat app pre-installed. The device is slated for a virtual launch on July 21 while pre-orders would begin from July 15 in India, the company said in a statement.
Nord will have dual selfie cameras, with the second one being a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle one.
The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood. The 7nm chipset is expected to be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage.
The phone is likely to have two selfie cameras: one 8MP wide-angle camera and a main 32MP selfie sensor.
The OnePlus Nord is expected to feature an aluminium chassis with a glass rear.
The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Leaked images suggest that there will be a camera housing in the top left corner and the front display will be flat rather than curved.
The OnePlus Nord may have a quad camera setup on the rear. A leaked spec sheet suggests the main sensor will be 48MP, the ultra-wide will be 8MP, the macro will be 5MP and the depth sensor will be 2MP.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
Nargis cracks CBSE 12th with 1st Class; her home, books were burnt in Delhi riot
Also Read
CBSE 10th: Ranchi girl scores 100% in Maths, wants to become a doctor
Hathras twins match scores in CBSE 12th exams
Over 9K new cases Sunday, Corona upward trend in Maharashtra continues
Karnataka Covid tally 63,772 after detection of 4,120 new cases Sunday
Eid al Adha 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qayar today
Meet Ahmad Zaidi: Vice-President Intel Corporation, Silicon Valley
Govt behaving like Chamberlain as China takes our land: Rahul Gandhi
Chinese troops have not moved back from LAC in Ladakah
Malegaon asks Civic Chief to apologize for threatening FIR against MoH Corona Hospitals
Delhi Riots Fact Finding Report: Police used 'Azadi' slogan to sexually assault women
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
"Fighting This Mentality": Rahul Gandhi tweets video of police beating Dalit couple
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory