80,863 cases, 1,616 deaths, Karnataka is latest Covid-19 hotspot in India

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered a record number of 5,030 new Covid positive cases, breaching the 80,000 mark to raise the state's tally to 80,863, an official said on Thursday.
"New cases reported from Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 5 p.m. are at 5,030," said a health official.
Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for the highest number of cases with 2,207 infections, increasing the city's tally to 39,200, out of which 29,090 are active. Bengaluru accounts for 58 per cent of all the active cases in the southern state, a slight reduction of 1 per cent in one day.
Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Raichur accounted for 258 cases, followed by Kalaburagi (229), Dakshina Kannada (218), Belagavi (214), Dharwad (183), Ballari (164) and Bengaluru Rural (161) among others.
Of the total 80,863 cases, 49,931 are active while the number of patients in ICU rose to 640. Meanwhile, 97 patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the toll to 1,616, majority of them occurring in Bengaluru Urban - 783.
Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) has been identified to be the most common medical condition among the deaths, with fever, cough and breathlessness being the main symptoms.
On a positive note vis-a-vis recovery rate, a record number of 2,071 patients have been discharged, raising the total number of discharges to 29,310.
India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.
With 1,129 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 29,861. But the recovery rate stood at 63.18 per cent with as many as 7,82,607 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,26,167.
Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark.
