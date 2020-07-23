Delhi HC wants degrees, marksheets issued Online

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to take immediate steps in order to create a protocol for issuance of degrees, marksheets and transcripts online with security features including digital signatures.
A single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that it was clear that the process of issuing the degree certificates is taking time due to the delay in convocation.
The court said that there is a delay in sending of data and degree certificates for several years and the same have not been given to the students by Delhi University (DU).
The observations were passed while hearing, through video conferencing, a petition by five doctors who graduated their MBBS course from Lady Hardinge Medical College, which is a part of Faculty of Medical Sciences, DU.
The court also issued notice to National Academic Depository (NAD), a digital database of academic awards provided by the Central government, directing one of its senior officials to join the proceedings on the next date.
"Since the NAD is a unique feature and to act as a national depository for academic records to make it easily accessible to the students, the same should be utilised effectively by the DU and immediate steps be taken by the DU for transferring all the existing data relating to the students to the NAD," the judge said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker
Stunning Aviator Sunglasses that will help you stand out
Explained: Why #BoycottChineseProducts remained only on Social Media
Eid al-Adha 2020 in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on August 1
Also Read
Eid al-Adha 2020 in Saudi Arabia on July 31; Hajj 2020 on July 30
UAE's first mission to Mars 'Hope' launched, latest update
'Outrageous': Protest over Police case against students appearing for KEAM 2020
Will reopening schools bring herd immunity in India? Experts debate
Teachers sue Florida Governor over school reopening amid Corona scare
Now, Malegaon Civic Chief in dock over denial of salaries to Covid hosp staff
Malegaon Corporation withdraws order threatening Corona warrior after outrage
Hagia Sophia: Has Erdoğan failed his litmus test?
'Open Provocation': World reacts to Erdogan reconverting Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque reverberates with Azaan after 85 years
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study