logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Latest Update

Fearing community transmission, Telangana asks people to stay vigilant

The official voiced concern over the increasing number of cases in tier-II cities in Telangana and advised citizens to be very careful

Thursday July 23, 2020 10:17 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Telangana Corona News July 23

Hyderabad: Hinting at the possibility of community transmission of Covid-19 in Telangana, state health officials on Thursday called on all people to be cautious for next 4-5 weeks.

"We have noticed transmission of the virus in communities," Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said while addressing a news conference with Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy.

Stating that coming 4-5 weeks are crucial for the state, Rao hinted at presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the community.

"Corona cases in tier-II cities"

The official voiced concern over the increasing number of cases in tier-II cities in the state and advised citizens to be very careful.

They urged people to take the treatment at initial stage, saying the basic treatment costs not more than Rs 150. The officials said such people can recover within 10 days and can thus avoid high-cost treatment.

"Don't rush to private hospitals in panic and spend lakhs of rupees," Reddy said.

In view of the spike in cases in towns and villages, the government is making arrangements for testing at primary health centres.

"Avoid travel to Hyderabad"

The officials pointed out that 6,500 Covid beds in government hospitals are still vacant. Stating that the treatment for Covid is being provided in all district headquarters, they advised people to come to Hyderabad only if it is unavoidable.

Reddy said the healthcare professionals were discharging their duties with dedication and commitment without getting scared by Covid. He pointed out that 1,000 healthcare workers and their family members had so far tested positive.

"Telangana Corona fataltiy rate"

The officials claimed that the situation in Telangana was better than other states. The fatality rate in the state is just 0.88 per cent. Most of the deceased were aged and were suffering with other co-morbidities.

The officials said for every 10 lakh population, 8,320 tests are being conducted.

As of Wednesday, Telangana's tally of Covid cases stands at 49,259. The virus has claimed 429 lives.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo