Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: Here is the latest update

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: Amid rumours that Maharashtra SSC, Class 10, Class X or Matric result 2020 will be declared on this or that date, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) sources said the date will be confirmed very soon.
The MSBSHSE sources said it will decide in a day or two the exact date and time to declare the result of Class 10 exam which was marred by Coronavirus pandemic.
The Maharashtra board normally declares SSC result a week after declaring Class 12th result. Since Maharashtra Class 12th result 2020 were declared on July 16, it gives rise to speculations that the SSC result could be declared in the next 2-3 days.
The board has however not yet confirmed any date but intends to do it in few days.
The Maharashtra education board has a tradition of announcing at least a day in advance the confirmed date and time of declaration of board exam results.
Once declared, Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be available of official "mahresult.nic.in" as well as other websites.
Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
Click on SSC Class 10 Result 2020
Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra 12th and 10th exams 2020 were conducted in February and March 2020. While the board was able to complete the whole of 12th HSC exams before the nationwide lockdown was clamped on March 24, it could not conduct the last paper of SSC Class 10 Matric exam.
After a long deliberations considering the worsening Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, it was decided to cancel the remaining paper of 2020 SSC exam. The score will be calculated based on internal assessment and the marks a student obtains in other papers.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
