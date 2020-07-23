logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Latest Update

Tamil Nadu detects 6,472 new Corona cases Thursday, tally nears 200,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 52,939

Thursday July 23, 2020 8:28 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Tamil Nadu Corona News July 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported a single-day high of 6,472 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 1,92,964, health officials said.

A total of 88 deaths today took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 3,232. As many as 62,112 swab samples were tested and the total tally of such tests stands at 21,57,869.

"TN Corona Recovery Rate"

A total number of 5,210 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total recoveries to 136,793, the health officials added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 52,939. On the other hand, the number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 9,699.

"Chennai Corona update today"

State capital Chennai continued to top the Covid infection table with 1,336 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 90,900.

The active cases in the city stands at 13,569 while the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,703.

"India Covid-19 latest situation"

India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

With 1,129 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 29,861. But the recovery rate stood at 63.18 per cent with as many as 7,82,607 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,26,167.

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark.

"Corona at TN Raj Bhavan"

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan in a statement said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

As per the test results, 84 persons including security and fire service personnel working in the outer area of the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined.

None of the infected persons had come in contact with any senior officials, the statement said.

The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, have been sanitised and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo