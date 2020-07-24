OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2020: Last date extended

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended once again the last date to submit Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Amission 2020 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info).
The last date to apply for Bihar Inter Class 11 admission 2020 was originally fixed as July 10. It was however extended till July 22 after BSEB revised the admission schedule.
As per the latest update, the last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission has now been extended till July 26, 2020.
All students are required to pay Rs.300/- application fee through online mode using Debit or Credit card.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2020 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps. The date of releasing Merit List will be announced later.
The students who have passed the Matriculation Examination or 10th Class or equivalent examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other State board are eligible to apply online for admission.
"Since results of CBSE and ICSE students have not been released yet. These students will be given separate date and time for registration on the OFSS website for inter class 11 admission", the board said.
There are nine steps for admission in Class 11 Bihar colleges. All steps are explained in detail in the prospectus as well as the website.
Students should note that they upload all information correctly, including photograph. Students are also advised to download the prospectus from OFSS Admission Portal and carefully read it. The prospectus also contains last date to upload marks, sports and other quota, date of releasing BSEB OFSS Intermediate Merit List 2020.
Bihar Inter Class 11th admission starts after the board declares the Class 10 Matric result. Since the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 Matric 2020 result on May 26, OFSS admission 2020 should start any moment.
