logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Phones & Gadgets

LG plans new affordable 5G phones for North America

The K92 5G isLG's first budget K Series phone to support the high-speed network

Thursday November 5, 2020 12:59 PM, IANS

LG K92 5G

Seoul: LG Electronics said on Thursday it will launch a new 5G-running budget smartphone in North America this week as it looks to compete for the growing market for the latest generation network there.

The K92 5G -- LG's first budget K Series phone to support the high-speed network -- will first be available in the region from Friday for less than $400, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray

US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results

• ​Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls

Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116

Despite the relatively low price tag, LG said the smartphone has a 6.67-inch display that features higher-end specifications, such as 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG K92 5G Specification

The K92 5G, equipped with a Qualcomm 690 5G chipset, features a quad camera setup in the back, which includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel cameras for depth data and macro shots.

It also has a punch-hole cutout on the front display for a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The South Korean smartphone maker's new device is the latest in its 5G lineup in the North American market, which currently includes the dual-screen Wing, the Velvet and the V60 ThinQ.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo