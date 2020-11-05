Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2020 Registration starts, Last date Nov 12

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started from today through its official website mahacet.org Online Registration for NEET UG 2020 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2020 started from Thursday November 05. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2020 is November 12 up to 05:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button.
4. Proceed further to complete registration process.
"The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filed during application form filling process", the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra said.
"All the candidates are instructed not to enter any other Rank during Online Registration/ Application", it added.
"All aspiring candidates for various health science courses including MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O / B.Sc(Nursing) must note that, they should fill the online application/Registration form. Otherwise they will not be eligible for admission to this courses during academic year 2020-21", it said.
Online Registration/Application form: 05.11.2020 to 12.11.2010 upto 05.00 pm
Payment of Registration Fees Through Online Payment Gateway: 05.11.2020 to 12.11.2010 upto 05.00 pm
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for MBBS / BDS course: 06.11.2020 to 13.11.2020
Publication of Provisional Merit List (For MBBS / BDS course only): 13.11.2020 by 08.00 am
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round for MBBS/BDS course: 15.11.2020 after 05:00 pm
"After filling the Online Registration/Application Form a candidate has to press SUBMIT button then only his/her, form will be provisionally accepted in the process", the Maharashtra CET Cell said.
"A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after Payment", it said.
The Schedule for second & subsequent round(s), if any, for MBBS & BDS course will be declared in due course.
"The Schedule for BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O / B.Sc (Nursing) will be declared soon", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
