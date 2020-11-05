logo
UP NEET UG 2020 Counselling: Registration starts today, last date Nov 8

Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling should note that the last date of registration is November 08, 2020

Thursday November 5, 2020 10:15 AM, ummid.com News Network

UP NEET Counselling 2020

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Counselling 2020: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started through its official website upneet.gov.in from today i.e. Thusrady November 05, 2020 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS/BDS and other Medical Courses.

UP NEET UG 2020 Counselling - Registration steps

1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration".
4. Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.
6. Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

According to the UP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2020 released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP), UP NEET UG Merit List will be released on November 09, 2020.

UP NEET UG Merit List and Choice Filling

Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is Nov 12 to 18, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.

Schedule and date for Online Choice Filling for the First Round of UP NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling is from November 06 to 10, 2020.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) will declare UP NEET UG First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) on Nov 11/12, 2020.

Candidates will be able to download Allotment letters from the website between Nov 12 to 18, 2020. Date of admission for 1st Round of UP NEET UG Counselling is 12, 13, 17 and 18 Noveber, 2020.

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2020 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow,

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is functioning directly under the State Government. Its important functions are to run and strengthen Medical and Dental Colleges and other Medical/Paramedical diploma, degree, post graduate and super speciality programs in the State of U.P.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG -2019) is organized all over India. Students who had cracked 12th standard UP board Inter exam participated in the test. After declaration of NEETT result, every state individually accepts online applications for admissions in medical colleges. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has also called for applications from the NEET qualifiers.


