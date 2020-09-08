Mumbai boy makes it to IIM Lucknow, despite multiple health issues

Lucknow: He fought competition, cerebral palsy, dyslexia and dysarthria to crack CAT-2019 with 92.5 per cent marks.
Yash Avadesh Gandhi, 21, is now a student of IIM-Lucknow and has been attending online classes from his home in Mumbai for the past one month.
"I face problems with numbers. So, I had to put in extra effort, particularly in the quantitative ability section. It was tough, but not impossible," he said in an interview to a local daily.
Yash needed a writer to take the written examinations. He has difficulty in walking, but still travels on local trains in Mumbai. He speaks with a slur, but conveys his thoughts and emotions with clarity.
His story is inspirational, to put it rather mildly.
Yash had started preparing for CAT in July 2018, when he was still in the second year of his graduation.
His hard work paid off and after clearing the CAT, he got interview calls from several IIMs, including Kozhikode and Indore, but he chose Lucknow because it is ranked higher.
He was admitted to IIM-Lucknow under the persons with disabilities quota for the academic session 2020-22.
Yash has cerebral palsy, dyslexia and dysarthria, a condition that weakens the muscles needed to speak. Yash's parents have expectedly been his main support system.
"When he joined the school, he faced difficulty in learning and was not able to compete with his peers. But he picked up gradually. He has always had to work harder than normal children," Avadhesh Gandhi, his father, who works in a private firm.
He said that while studying for CAT, there came a point when Yash was so depressed that he almost decided to give up.
"I told him that he has the capability to do anything and should not stop making an effort. After this, Yash started all over again," said his mother Jignasha, who works as a supervisor in a kitchen where midday meals are cooked.
The young man has a special place in his heart for his mentor and "spiritual brother", Harshit Hindocha.
"Yash's success is a perfect story of grit and commitment. He remains calm and composed even in the most trying circumstances, he never gives up", Harshit said.
"Even when I exempted him from taking notes due to his writing issues, he would always jot down points," he added.
Yash did his graduation from Mithibai College in Mumbai with accounting and finance and ranked among the top five.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Paswan's LJP prepares list for 143 seats, wants Nitish removed as leader
Also Read
Bihar Election 2020: No longer about fear of Lalu, Nitish's good governance
West Bengal decides not to implement National Education Policy 2020
TN says no to Common Entrance Exam proposed under NEP 2020
Has Imran Khan's 'love' for Tayyip Erdogan backfired?
After Odisha, Kerala seeks clarity on Ease of Doing Business ranking
Credibility of Modi govt's 'business reform' rankings questioned
Now, demand to probe Kangana Ranaut's drug links
Rhea Chakraborty accuses Sushant's sister of forgery, lodges plaint
Maharashtra registers yet another Covid high, Mumbai tally crosses 1.5 lakh
Karnataka Corona count nears 4L, Bengaluru remains hotspot
Gujarat Corona count nears 1 lakh mark; detah toll 3,048
Holy Kaaba washed, using all Covid-19 precautions
FIR against actress Ragini, 11 others for drug links in Kannada film industry
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Sushant's house manager
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter