UN, Arab Parliament join global outrage against BJP spokespersons

United Nations/Cairo: Even as India has engaged itself in fire fighting, list of countries and institutions slamming Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, two BJP officials now suspended and expelled from the party, are growing with every passing day.
The latest to join the global outrage against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their blasphemous statements against Islam and Muslim are the United Nations and Arab Parliament.
The Cairo-based Arab Parliament while condemning ex-BJP officials, rejected the "hugely irresponsible remarks" made by two former spokespersons of the ruling party in India against Prophet Muhammad.
Condemning the ex-BJP officials, the Cairo-based Arab Parliament in a statement issued on Monday said:
"Such statements completely contradict the principle of tolerance and interfaith dialogue", which "leads to a state of tension and hatred between religions".
The legislative body of the Arab League also expressed surprise that "such statements are issued by political officials who are supposed to be keener on spreading the values of moderation, tolerance and dialogue between religions and civilizations, and confronting extremist ideas that feed sedition and religious hatred".
The Arab Parliament also called for the "necessity of realizing the great difference between freedom of expression and respect for the beliefs of others, stressing that it is not possible in any way to accept insulting religions and their sacred symbols under the pretext of freedom of opinion and expression", the statement added.
Earlier joining the chorus against BJP officials, now suspended, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said:
"We strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions."
The spokesperson was responding to a question by a journalist on the condemnation by several Muslim nations over remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and its former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against Islam and Muslims, and the Secretary General's response to it.
"I've seen stories. I haven't seen the remarks themselves, but I mean, regardless, I can tell you that we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday at the daily press briefing.
The BJP was earlier also slammed by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Maldives and a number of others including Qatar and Kuwait who sought public apology from India for the statements made by the ruling party’s spokespersons.
In a rare gesture, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques led by Imam e Haram Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais also issued statement condemning the BJP officials. The statement was endorsed by all the Imams and top scholars of the Kingdom.
Shura Council of Qatar, OIC, GCC, Al Azhar and a number of others too had issued similar statement. Qatar had earlier also cancelled an official banquet dinner supposed to be hosted in the honour of visiting Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Naidu later also cancelled a scheduled press conference in Doha.
Though the officials are silent on the matter, it is widely believed that the strong resentment against India and BJP could be the reason behind the cancellations of the dinner and press conference.
Making the situation worst for the BJP, the ruling party is also facing similar protests from the opposition parties and activists who demand arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
