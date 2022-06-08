Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is declaraing on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12th board exams conducted in March/April today i.e. Wednesday June 08, 2022.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on HSC Examination March 2022 Result
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams will be declared today at 01:00 PM, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune said.
Maharashtra 12th results are also available on some other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org.
The other websites where the Maharashtra HSC 2022 results can be accessed are mh-hsc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 12th HSC theory exams this year from March 04 to April 07, 2022.
Maharashtra students can also request their result through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHHSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766. The Printed Marksheet will be given to students later on at the respective schools.
The Maharashtra State Education Board also said students who are not satisfied with the result can ask for marks verification and answer sheets by filling online application form.
“Online application for marks verification can be done through board’s official website from June 10 to 20, 2022 whereas request to get copy of answer sheets should be done from June 10 to 29, 2022”, the board said.
Students should also note that the board will be conducted Supplementary exam for 12th students who fail in the regular exam. The date and time of HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 will be announced soon.
Maharashtra board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.
In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage. On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
