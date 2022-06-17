Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Today - Check Here

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce on its official website mahresult.nic.in today i.e. Friday June 17, 2022 the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams held in March this year.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on SSC Examination Result 2022
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra 10th results will also be available on other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra SSC 2022 results can be accessed are mh-ssc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
Maharashtra students can also check their result of March 2022 board exams on their smartphone via SMS. Maharashtra students can also request their results through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHSSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766.
The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result of all 09 divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Nagpur, Amravati and Latur will be declared today at 01:00 pm, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune has officially confirmed.
The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16. In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.
In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.
